Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar Clinch Gold At Asian Para Games

Discover how India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched the compound mixed team gold at the Asian Para Games on Thursday, showcasing exceptional skill and setting a new world record.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won the compound mixed team gold at the Asian Para Games on Thursday.

The Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang with a score of 151-148 in the final.

Sheetal and Toman, who were top-seeded, had previously set a new world record in the qualification round with 1,402 points.

Sheetal Devi, born without arms, demonstrates remarkable skill by using her feet, legs, shoulder, and jaw to operate the compound bow.

India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched the compound mixed team gold at the Asian Para Games, beating Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 in a one-sided final, here on Thursday.

India's Dominant Performance

The top-seeded Indians, who set a new world record in the qualification round, consistently hit the target to build and maintain their lead throughout the clash.

India edged ahead 38-37 in the opening end before extending their advantage to four points at 77-73 in the second, dropping just one point in the process.

The Indonesians won the third end by a point, but the Indians retained a three-point cushion. Both teams scored 38 in the final end, which was enough for India to seal the gold with a three-point victory.

The gold capped an impressive campaign for Sheetal and Toman, who aggregated 1,402 points in the compound mixed team ranking round to surpass the previous world record by two points.

Sheetal, who was born without arms, uses her feet and legs to position the compound bow and her shoulder and jaw to draw and release the string.