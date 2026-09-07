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Sheetal Devi Enters Final; Guarantees India Medal At Para Archery World Series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 07, 2026 15:33 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Reigning World champion Sheetal Devi has guaranteed India a medal by reaching the women's compound individual final at the World Archery Para Series.

Sheetal Devi

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi outclassed Sarita in an all-Indian semi-final at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Reigning World champion Sheetal Devi has secured a medal for India by advancing to the women's compound individual final.
  • Sheetal Devi defeated fellow Indian Sarita in the semi-final and will now compete for the gold medal against Aizada Seidan of Kazakhstan.
  • Sarita will also contend for a bronze medal, ensuring India at least one confirmed medal and a chance for another in the women's compound event.
  • In the men's compound section, Toman Kumar will compete for bronze after losing his semi-final match.

Reigning World champion Sheetal Devi confirmed a medal for India by storming into the women's compound individual final on the third day of the World Archery Para Series (Stage III), in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

In an all-Indian semi-final, the armless archer from Jammu defeated Sarita 145-143 to book her place in the gold medal clash, where she will face Aizada Seidan of Kazakhstan.

Sarita will also have another opportunity to add to India's medal tally when she will take on Wang Huiting of China in the bronze medal match.

The women's compound event thus gave India one confirmed medal and another still in the hunt, with world number one Sheetal eyeing the top podium finish.

Men's Compound And W1 Category Results

In the compound men's section, reigning World champion and World No 1 Toman Kumar lost to top seed Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia 146-144 in the semi-final and will fight for the bronze medal against Abbas Kahdim of Iraq.

Earlier, Swagumilang ended the campaign of another Indian, Gurwinder Singh, in the quarter-finals, with the Indian losing 141-143.

 

India's campaign ended in the W1 men's section after fifth seed Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and ninth seed Nurudin lost their respective quarter-final matches.

Adil lost to Czechia's multiple Paralympics-medallist David Drahoninsky 5-6 (8-10) in the shoot-off, while Nurudin went down 2-6 to top seed Yang Xupeng of China.

The women, on the other hand, kept India's hopes alive in the W1 women's section, with second-seeded Indian Swati Chaudhary set to fight for the bronze medal. Swati lost to sixth seed Liu Jing of China 1-7.

Athletes classified as W1 usually have an impairment in the top and bottom halves of their bodies, torso and at least three limbs and some W1 athletes have an assistant to help them load the bow.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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