Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi Equals World Record As India's Archers Shine

India's para archery sensation Sheetal Devi made history at the Asian Para Games by equalling a world record in individual compound qualification and setting a new world mark in the mixed team event, showcasing her exceptional skill and boosting India's medal hopes.

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi produced a phenomenal performance in the women's compound qualification round, equalling the World record with 704 points out of a possible 720 and setting a new Asian record at the Asian Para Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sheetal Devi equalled the world record in the women's compound qualification round with an incredible 704 points on Monday.

She, along with Toman Kumar, set a new world record in the compound mixed team ranking round with a combined score of 1,402 points.

The 19-year-old archer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered a near-flawless display, registering 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows.

Debutant Payal Nag also impressed, finishing fifth in women's compound qualification, contributing to India topping the women's compound team standings.

India's archery sensation Sheetal Devi enjoyed a record-breaking day at the Asian Para Games, equalling the world record in the women's compound qualification round before combining with Toman Kumar to set a new world mark in the mixed team event in Nagoya on Monday.

The armless Sheetal, who uses her feet and legs to position the compound bow and her shoulder and jaw to draw and release the string, shot incredible 704 points out of a possible 720 in the women's compound ranking round, equalling the world record and setting a new Asian record.

She then joined hands with Toman, who scored 698 in the men's compound qualification, to aggregate 1,402 points and surpass the previous world record of 1,400 in the compound mixed team ranking round.

The previous mixed team world record was also set by Sheetal, albeit with Rakesh Kumar.

The new mark earned Sheetal and Toman direct entry into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winners of the contest between Iraq and Japan.

Sheetal's Dominant Performance

Earlier in the morning session, the 19-year-old archer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered a near-flawless display when the qualifiers got underway at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

She registered 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows, including 32 Xs -- shots landing in the innermost scoring zone of the target.

She surpassed the previous Asian record of 698 points by six points, setting a new benchmark in the continental competition. The world record of 704 points was set by Turkiye's Oznur Girdi at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist, Sheetal, also bettered her own Asian Para Games record of 680 points, set at Hangzhou in 2023, where she had won two gold medals in the individual and mixed team events and a silver in doubles.

She had previously raised the Asian record to 698 in March this year before improving it further in Nagoya.

Impressive Debut For Payal Nag

Asian Games debutant Payal Nag also impressed in the women's compound qualification, scoring 675 points to finish fifth and strengthen India's medal prospects in the individual and team events.

The quadruple amputee from Odisha shot to prominence in April this year when she stunned Sheetal on her way to winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok.

The combined efforts of Sheetal and Payal propelled India to the top of the women's compound team qualification standings with 1,379 points, comfortably ahead of China, who finished second with 1,338 points.

India's strong qualification performance earned the team a direct berth in the semifinals.

The Indian pair will face the winners of the quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Thailand and fourth-seeded Kazakhstan, with a victory securing a place in the medal round.

Strong Showing Across Indian Archery Teams

India's Paralympic gold medallist and Tokyo bronze medallist Harvinder Singh led the men's recurve team with a fifth-place finish in the individual ranking round, scoring 631 points.

Vijay Sundi was the next-best Indian, finishing seventh with 630 points.

Their combined performance helped India top the men's recurve team rankings with 1,261 points.

In the women's recurve ranking round, Bhawna secured second place with 616 points, while Pooja finished ninth with 561 points. Their scores helped India finish second in the team standings.

India also took fourth place in the recurve mixed team rankings and will face Thailand in the opening round of the eight-team knockout draw.