HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss

'She made winners, I made errors': Sabalenka on AO loss

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 18:41 IST

x

'I have regrets. You know, when you lead 3-0 and then it felt like in a few seconds it was 3-4 and I was down with a break. So it was very fast'

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka poses with the runners up trophy. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Following two years of triumph at the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka is now processing two years of pain.

Key Points

  • Aryna Sabalenka lost 6‑4, 4‑6, 6‑4 to Elena Rybakina, surrendering a 3‑0 lead in the decider. 
  • It’s her third loss in four major finals, with defeats to Gauff, Keys, and now Rybakina. 
  • Despite the heartbreak, she admitted Rybakina played better and acknowledged her own unforced errors. 

A year on from losing the final in three sets to American Madison Keys, Sabalenka fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Elena Rybakina on Saturday, the Russia-born Kazakh turning the tables on the Belarusian who beat her for the 2023 title.

While the Keys shock left Sabalenka inconsolable and her racket in pieces, defeat to fifth seed Rybakina had its own unique sting.

Sabalenka crushed again by Rybakina

The world number one held a 3-0 lead in the third set and had all the running before former Wimbledon champion Rybakina broke back in the fifth game and stormed to her second Grand Slam trophy.

"She made some winners. I made a couple of unforced errors," Sabalenka told reporters.

"Of course, I have regrets. You know, when you lead 3-0 and then it felt like in a few seconds it was 3-4 and I was down with a break. So it was very fast."

"Great tennis from her. Maybe not so smart for me but, as I say, today I'm a loser, maybe tomorrow I'm a winner, maybe again a loser. Hopefully not. We'll see."

It was Sabalenka's second significant loss to Rybakina in a few months, having been beaten for the season-ending WTA Finals crown.

Third major final loss in four attempts

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

More alarmingly, it was her third loss in her last four major finals, with Coco Gauff flooring her at last year's French Open.

Sabalenka did not lose a set coming into the Melbourne final and had won 46 of her 48 previous matches at hardcourt Grand Slams.

Now Rybakina, one of the few players able to match her for power, has dealt Sabalenka's aura a heavy blow.

 

Sabalenka laughed ruefully and shrugged through her post-match press conference but was honest enough to admit she had been despondent outside the room.

On court, she draped a white towel over her head to conceal her anguish before gathering herself to deliver gracious congratulations to Rybakina, her most frequent opponent on tour.

She consoled herself that barring a few errors in the final set, Rybakina had simply wrested the trophy from her grip with the quality of her tennis.

"Even in this final I feel like I played great. I was fighting. I did my best, and today she was a better player," said Sabalenka.

"So I don't know. We'll speak with the team. Now they try to avoid and escape me because they see that it's not really healthy to be around me right now."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rybakina denies Sabalenka, wins dramatic Australian Open
Rybakina denies Sabalenka, wins dramatic Australian Open
All women Australian Open champs from 1922 to 2026 revealed
All women Australian Open champs from 1922 to 2026 revealed
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion
Rybakina's journey: From Moscow kid to AO champion
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
Djokovic-Alcaraz meet as history beckons at Aus Open final
Djokovic-Alcaraz meet as history beckons at Aus Open final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Video of 'final' Ajit-Sharad Pawar merger talks surfaces0:32

Video of 'final' Ajit-Sharad Pawar merger talks surfaces

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show0:39

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass1:50

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO