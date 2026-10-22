Sharma Takes One-Shot Lead At PGTI Qualifying School

India's Shaurya Sharma surged into a one-shot lead at the PGTI Qualifying School in Ahmedabad on Thursday, carding an impressive five-under 67 to position himself for a full card for the 2026-27 season.

Key Points Shaurya Sharma carded a five-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the PGTI Qualifying School.

Sharma's total stands at four-under 212 after moving up six spots on Thursday.

Md Siddikur Rahman and Arin Ahuja are tied for second place at three-under 213.

Nim Dorji Tamang became the first player from Bhutan to make the halfway cut.

The top 48 players at the end of round four will earn full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.

India's Shaurya Sharma carded the third day's best score of five-under 67 to storm into a one-shot lead at a total of four-under 212 in the final stage of the PGTI Qualifying School here on Thursday.

Sharma's Strong Performance

Chandigarh-based Shaurya (71-74-67), who was overnight tied seventh and five shots off the lead at the halfway stage, moved up six spots as a result of his five birdies on Thursday.

Round one leader Md Siddikur Rahman (69-73-71) of Bangladesh and Indian amateur Arin Ahuja (70-73-70) occupied tied second place at three-under 213.

Interestingly, Nim Dorji Tamang, who currently occupies tied 76th place, became the first player from Bhutan to make the halfway cut.

At the end of round four, the top 48 players will earn their full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.