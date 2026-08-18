Shaurya Bhattacharya Takes Early Lead At Kolar Open With Impressive 68

Indian golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya has taken a commanding one-shot lead in the opening round of the prestigious Rs 1 crore Kolar Open, showcasing exceptional skill with an eagle and four birdies.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shaurya Bhattacharya leads the Kolar Open after carding an impressive four-under 68 in the opening round.

The 23-year-old golfer from Delhi secured an eagle and four birdies, demonstrating strong form.

Bhattacharya's fast start, including moving to four-under through his first four holes, provided crucial early momentum.

Dhruv Sheoran, Arjun Sharma, and Badal Hossain are tied for second, one shot behind the leader.

The Kolar Open is a significant Rs 1 crore golf tournament, attracting top Indian and international talent.

Shaurya Bhattacharya carded a four-under 68 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the second edition of the Rs 1 crore Kolar Open here on Tuesday. The 23-year-old from Delhi, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI and currently 16th in the season rankings, made an eagle and four birdies against two bogeys to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Bhattacharya's Strong Start

Bhattacharya began with a par before his round came alive on the par-five second, where he chipped in for eagle. He followed that with a bunker shot to about two feet for birdie on the third, and chipped to within a foot on the fourth, moving to four-under through his opening four holes.

He picked up two more shots on the back nine, making birdies on the 11th and 13th. A 15-foot conversion on the 13th helped steady his round before he finished with a sequence of pars to secure the outright lead. Bhattacharya's two bogeys came on the eighth and 14th.

Chasing Pack And Tournament Details

Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran, Greater Noida's Arjun Sharma and Bangladesh's Badal Hossain were one shot behind in tied second after carding matching three-under 69s.

Hyderabad's Mohd Azhar and Panipat's Shubham Jaglan shared fifth place at two-under 70. Jaglan arrived in Bengaluru after securing his maiden professional title at last week's India Open in Kolkata.

Bhattacharya, who finished runner-up by two shots in the inaugural edition last year, was pleased to take advantage of his fast start. "Getting to four-under through the first four holes gave me early momentum," he said. "The course played tough, especially as the greens became firmer towards the end, but I stayed patient on the back nine and managed to put together a very good round."