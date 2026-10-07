Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Opening Round Of Kapil Dev Invitational

Discover how Shaurya Bhattacharya's impressive six-under 66 secured him a two-shot lead in the opening round of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship, featuring a unique Pro-Am format.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Shaurya Bhattacharya leads the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship with a six-under 66 after the first round on Wednesday.

Bhattacharya, a three-time DP World PGTI winner, recorded seven birdies and only one bogey during his round.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma is in second place at four-under 68, featuring an eagle on the par-five 12th.

The tournament employs a distinctive Pro-Am format, with amateurs competing alongside professionals across all four rounds.

The Pro-Am on Wednesday was won by the team of professional Shaurya Bhattacharya and amateur Dr. Hamidi.

Shaurya Bhattacharya opened with a sizzling six-under 66 to establish a two-shot lead after the first round of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Bhattacharya, a three-time winner on the DP World PGTI, made seven birdies and dropped his only shot of the day on the par-four eighth.

Bhattacharya's Strong Season Performance

Bhattacharya began the week ranked 14th in the Race to DP World India Championship. He has come close to adding another title this season, recording joint runner-up finishes at the DP World Players Championship in February and the Kolar Open in August.

Chandigarh's Shubhankar Sharma, a two-time DP World Tour winner, occupied second place at four-under 68. His round featured an eagle on the par-five 12th, three birdies and one bogey.

Shubhankar won the Boulders Classic on the DP World PGTI in April, ending an eight-year wait for a professional title.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran and Bengaluru's Manoj S returned matching two-under 70s to share third place.

The tournament features a distinctive Pro-Am format, with amateurs competing alongside professionals in all four rounds. The extended playing schedule also took part of the field into floodlit conditions.

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar opened with a three-over 75 to share 36th place.

The Pro-Am on Wednesday was won by the team consisting of professional Shaurya Bhattacharya and amateur Dr. Hamidi. Their score was 44 stableford points and they won on a count-back.