Essar Foundation Partners PGTI For Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship

Mumbai's golf landscape is set to expand significantly with the announcement of the new Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship in 2027, backed by a five-year partnership between DP World PGTI and Essar Foundation, promising enhanced opportunities for Indian professionals.

Key Points The inaugural Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship will be held in Mumbai from January 12 to 15, 2027.

This new tournament, with a Rs 2 crore prize purse, is a result of a five-year partnership between DP World PGTI and Essar Foundation.

The championship honours late Essar co-founder Shashi Ruia and will be an annual fixture until 2031.

It will be preceded by the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open in Navi Mumbai from December 15 to 18, 2026, offering a combined prize purse of Rs 3 crore.

The events aim to provide Indian golf professionals with more competitive opportunities and help improve their tour rankings.

Mumbai will host two major professional golf tournaments within a month, with the inaugural Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship scheduled to be held at Willingdon Sports Club from January 12 to 15, 2027.

Essar Foundation Partners With PGTI For New Golf Championship

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 2 crore, has been included in the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar following a five-year partnership between the tour and Essar Foundation.

The championship will honour late Essar co-founder Shashi Ruia, who had a lifelong passion for golf. A Pro-Am event will be held on January 10.

The tournament will follow the Rs 1 crore CIDCO Open, scheduled at Kharghar Valley Golf Course in Navi Mumbai from December 15 to 18, 2026. The two events will offer a combined prize purse of Rs 3 crore.

The CIDCO Open returns for its second edition after being inaugurated in 2025, with Veer Ahlawat winning the title.

DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev and CEO Amandeep Johl were present at the partnership announcement along with Essar Group Chief Executive Prashant Ruia.

The five-year association will ensure that the Shashi Ruia Memorial Championship remains an annual fixture until 2031, providing Indian professionals with additional competitive opportunities and a chance to improve their tour rankings.