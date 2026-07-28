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Sharmila Dhankar Wins India's First Para Athletics Gold; Shilpa Shyla Gets Bronze Amidst Controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 03:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sharmila Dhankar has made history by winning India's first para athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, with teammate Shilpa Shyla also securing a bronze amidst a dramatic protest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sharmila Dhankar clinched India's first para athletics gold medal in Commonwealth Games history.
  • Dhankar achieved a season-best throw of 9.81m in the women's shot put F57 event.
  • Shilpa Shyla secured a bronze medal for India following a successful protest and official review.
  • The F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, a category where Dhankar, affected by polio, excels.

Sharmila Dhankar scripted history on Monday as she won India's first para athletics gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the women's shot put F57 event here. The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81m to end India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal in the CWG.

Controversial Bronze For Shilpa Shyla

Another Indian, Shilpa Shyla, was awarded the bronze medal following an Indian protest in controversial circumstances. Shyla had produced a personal best effort of 7.26m. Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed at the bronze medal position but after a protest and official review, her only valid mark was adjudged a foul. That led to Shyla being upgraded to bronze from initial fourth place. However, it is likely that a counter protest may also be launched by Nigeria. A sobbing Shyla celebrated, along with Sharmila, after the dramatic upgradation to bronze, giving India two medals from the event.

 

F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power. Infected with polio on her left leg at the age of two, Sharmila won a gold medal in the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship this year. She also took part in the 2022 Birmingham Games and finished fourth.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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