Sharmila Dhankar wins Commonwealth Games gold in women's Shot Put F57

Sharmila Dhankar won the gold medal in the women's shot put F57 event to become India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in Para Athletics.

IMAGE: 40-year-old Sharmila Dhankar produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres in the women's shot put F57 event to end India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday night. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Sharmila Dhankar won a gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games.

The victory was achieved in the women's shot put F57 event.

Dhankar recorded an impressive season-best throw of 9.81m.

The F57 classification is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments.

This gold medal adds to India's tally at the prestigious international multi-sport event.

Sharmila Dhankar scripted history on Monday as she won India's first para athletics gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the women's shot put F57 event in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to end India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal at the CWG.

Another Indian, Shilpa Shyla, was awarded the bronze medal following an Indian protest in controversial circumstances. Shyla had produced a personal best effort of 7.26m.

Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed at the bronze medal position but after a protest and official review, her only valid mark was adjudged a foul. That led to Shyla being upgraded to bronze from initial fourth place. However, it is likely that a counter protest may also be launched by Nigeria.

A sobbing Shyla celebrated, along with Sharmila, after the dramatic upgradation to bronze, giving India two medals from the event.

F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.

Infected with polio on her left leg at the age of two, Sharmila won a gold medal in the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship this year. She also took part in the 2022 Birmingham Games and finished fourth.