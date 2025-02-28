HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sharma tied-4th after season-best 66 in South Africa

Sharma tied-4th after season-best 66 in South Africa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 11:18 IST

x

Shubhankar Sharma

IMAGE: India's Shubhankar Sharma had his best round of 2025, carding a six-under 66, on a weather-affected opening day of the Investec South African Open Championship. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma put together his best round of 2025 as he carded a six-under 66 to be tied-4th on the weather-affected opening day of the Investec South African Open Championship.

Sharma, who has missed all four cuts on the DP World Tour this season, had five birdies and an eagle against one bogey.

The lead was shared by Sam Bairstow (65) and Fredrik From, who landed two eagles.

 

Sharma started with a birdie on the tenth and added more gains on the 14th, 15th and 17th. The eagle on the third had him 6-under before he dropped his only shot of the day on the fifth. A closing birdie on the ninth saw him sign the card at 6-under 66.

This week Sharma is the only Indian in the field as Veer Ahlawat was unable to make the main draw.

The first round was delayed by three hours after heavy rain at Durban Country Club on Tuesday night led to areas of the course being submerged.

A mammoth effort from greenkeeping staff saw play get under way at 09:20 local time, with morning starters Bairstow and From signing for superb 65s to share the lead with the charging Darren Fichardt, who still had four holes to play in the first round.

England's Bairstow carded eight birdies and a solitary bogey. The highlight of his round was an enormous birdie putt on the par-four fifth.

Swede From, who has plenty of experience of playing in South Africa on the Sunshine Tour, made two eagles, four birdies and one bogey, while home favourite Fichardt birdied seven of his first 14 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 18.20.

With Sharma in tied fourth were Richie Ramsay, Jayden Schaper, Haotong Li and Todd Clements at 66.

Starting from the tenth tee, Bairstow turned in 32 blows after making birdies on the 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th. After picking up another shot on the par-five third, Bairstow drained his monster birdie putt from around 50 feet at the fifth to join the lead.

He then sandwiched his only bogey of the day at the seventh between birdies on the sixth and eighth before safely parring the ninth to sign for a 65.

South African five-time DP World Tour champion Fichardt birdied the second, third, fifth, sixth, tenth, 13th and 14th to join the early co-leaders at the top just before the later starters ran out of daylight.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Remember India's last match vs NZ in Champions Trophy?
Chithambaram crushes Keymer; Praggnanandhaa held
Chithambaram crushes Keymer; Praggnanandhaa held
Sinner loses prestigious award over doping ban
Sinner loses prestigious award over doping ban
EPL: West Ham increase pressure on struggling Leicester
EPL: West Ham increase pressure on struggling Leicester
Coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments
Coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

webstory image 2

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 3

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

VIDEOS

Pune rape accused arrested after 75 hours of manhunt1:06

Pune rape accused arrested after 75 hours of manhunt

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha Kumbh3:29

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha...

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD