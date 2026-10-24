Sharma Recovers With Strong Round At Genesis Championship

Discover how India's Shubhankar Sharma recovered with a strong four-under 67 to reach tied 15th at the Genesis Championship, as Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa takes a commanding lead.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma shot a four-under 67 in the third round of the Genesis Championship.

Sharma is currently tied 15th overall, six-under, after three rounds.

Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa took a two-shot lead into the final day after equalling the course record with an eight-under 63.

Katsuragawa, 28, is projected to catapult to 27th in the Race to Dubai Rankings after this week's performance.

Casey Jarvis is in second place, with Antoine Rozner and Si Woo Kim among other top contenders.

India's Shubhankar Sharma recovered from an early wobble to card a four-under 67 and lie tied 15th after three rounds at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour.

Sharma dropped a bogey on the third hole but recovered with five birdies over the next 15 holes to lie six-under overall.

Sharma's Recovery And Tournament Standing

Sharma shot 72-68 in the first two rounds and can still make it into the Top-10 with a good final round.

Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa took a two-shot lead into the final day after equalling the course record with an eight under 63 at Woo Jeong Hills.

The 28-year-old entered the week outside the top 100 on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, fighting to keep his playing privileges for 2027, but is now projected to catapult to 27th after moving to 13 under par, two ahead of Casey Jarvis (70) in second.

Katsuragawa's Record-Equalling Lead

The Japanese started the day five shots behind overnight leader Jarvis and Antoine Rozner, before a birdie blitz on his front nine and three more gains in his last five holes saw him match the course record set by Jinam Kang in 2006.

Rozner is T-3 at 10-under.

World Number 14 Si Woo Kim joined Katsuragawa on double figures after his fourth birdie of the day at the 12th.

Spaniard Jorge Campillo, France's Martin Couvra and Champion Golfer of the Year Ryan Fox were one shot further back, while Frenchman Frederic Lacroix, England's Dan Bradbury, Japan's Rikuya Hoshino and American Johannes Veerman were at eight under.