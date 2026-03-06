HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharma Under Par at Joburg Open After Round 1 Suspension

Sharma Under Par at Joburg Open After Round 1 Suspension

Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 19:10 IST

Shubhankar Sharma's impressive 4-under start at the Joburg Open puts him in contention, showcasing his return to form on the DP World Tour after a challenging season.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shubhankar Sharma shoots 4-under par in the first round of the Joburg Open, positioning himself near the top of the leaderboard.
  • Sharma's strong performance marks a positive return to the DP World Tour after regaining his card through Qualifying school.
  • The Joburg Open holds significance for Sharma, as he secured his first DP World Tour victory at this event in 2017.
  • Play was suspended due to darkness, with Sharma at T12 and two shots behind the co-leaders.

India's Shubhankar Sharma shot 4-under par in the first round after play was suspended early at Joburg Open.

Sharma was 4-under through 14 holes and T12 when play was suspended due to darkness.

 

He was two shots behind the five first round co-leaders, Jayden Schaper, Nathan Kimsey, Max Steinlechner, Angel Ayora and Dan Bradbury, who carded 6-under 64 each.

Sharma began the day with a bogey before making four birdies in the next seven holes to be three under par after the front nine.

Sharma started the back nine with a fifth birdie to place him at 4-under par. The birdies were made on the third, fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th holes. He parred his last eight holes.

Sharma's Comeback Story

After a difficult season in 2025 where Sharma lost his card, he found redemption by making it back to the DP World Tour through the Qualifying school.

Joburg Open has been a happy hunting ground for the 29-year old as he recorded his first win on the DP World Tour at this event back in 2017.

Local player Luke Brown reached 7-under par through 12 holes but then fell tto 4-under with three birdies in last six holes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
