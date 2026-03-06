Sharma Under Par at Joburg Open After Round 1 Suspension

Shubhankar Sharma's impressive 4-under start at the Joburg Open puts him in contention, showcasing his return to form on the DP World Tour after a challenging season.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Shubhankar Sharma shoots 4-under par in the first round of the Joburg Open, positioning himself near the top of the leaderboard.

Sharma's strong performance marks a positive return to the DP World Tour after regaining his card through Qualifying school.

The Joburg Open holds significance for Sharma, as he secured his first DP World Tour victory at this event in 2017.

Play was suspended due to darkness, with Sharma at T12 and two shots behind the co-leaders.

India's Shubhankar Sharma shot 4-under par in the first round after play was suspended early at Joburg Open.

Sharma was 4-under through 14 holes and T12 when play was suspended due to darkness.

He was two shots behind the five first round co-leaders, Jayden Schaper, Nathan Kimsey, Max Steinlechner, Angel Ayora and Dan Bradbury, who carded 6-under 64 each.

Sharma began the day with a bogey before making four birdies in the next seven holes to be three under par after the front nine.

Sharma started the back nine with a fifth birdie to place him at 4-under par. The birdies were made on the third, fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th holes. He parred his last eight holes.

Sharma's Comeback Story

After a difficult season in 2025 where Sharma lost his card, he found redemption by making it back to the DP World Tour through the Qualifying school.

Joburg Open has been a happy hunting ground for the 29-year old as he recorded his first win on the DP World Tour at this event back in 2017.

Local player Luke Brown reached 7-under par through 12 holes but then fell tto 4-under with three birdies in last six holes.