How Sharath Makanahalli Won Silver At Asian Para Games

Indian para athlete Sharath Makanahalli secured a silver medal at the Asian Para Games after a dramatic upgrade from bronze, following the disqualification of the original gold medallist for a rule violation in the men's 1500m T12 event.

Key Points Indian para runner Sharath Makanahalli's bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event was upgraded to silver on Wednesday.

The upgrade followed the disqualification of Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev, the original gold winner, for a rule violation.

Khamraev was disqualified under Rule TR 18.1 (b) for jostling or obstructing a competitor, specifically for overtaking from the left instead of the right in the last 200m.

Jordan's Nabeel Maqableh, who initially won silver, was awarded the gold medal after the disqualification.

The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment and limited vision, who can compete with or without a guide runner.

India para runner Sharath Makanahalli's bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games was upgraded to silver after the original gold winner was disqualified for rule violation here on Wednesday.

Disqualification Details And Rule Explained

Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev was initially awarded the gold with a time of 4 minutes and 7.48 seconds. Jordan's Nabeel Maqableh (4:07.97) was in the silver medal position and Makanahalli (4:11.01) third.

But after protest lodged by the Jordanian athlete, Khamraev was disqualified under Rule TR 18.1 (b) of World Para Athletics. Jordan's Maqableh was later awarded the gold while Makanahalli got the silver.

Rule TR 18.1 (b) mandates the disqualification of an athlete for jostling or obstructing a competitor to gain an unfair advantage.

India's para athletics chief coach Satyanarayana told PTI that Khamraev was disqualified after he overtook his Jordanian rival from the left side instead of the right side in the last 200m of the race.

The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment who have limited vision.

Athletes in this category may compete with or without a guide runner, depending on the event and their choice.