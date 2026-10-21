Sharath claims 1500m bronze in Asian Para Games

Indian para-athlete Sharath Makanahalli clinched a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, showcasing a season's best performance in Nagoya.

Key Points Sharath Makanahalli won a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

He clocked a season's best time of 4:11.01 in Nagoya.

Makanahalli previously secured a silver medal at the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev won gold with a Games record time of 4:07.48.

The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment who have limited vision.

India's Sharath Makanahalli won a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday, clocking a season's best time of 4:11.01.

Makanahalli, a silver medallist at the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou, finished third behind Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev, who won gold in 4:07.48, and Jordan's Nabeel Maqableh, who took silver in 4:07.97.

Khamraev's winning time was also a Games record, while Maqableh clocked the season's best.

The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment who have limited vision.

Athletes in this category may compete with or without a guide runner, depending on the event and their choice.