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Sharath claims 1500m bronze in Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 21, 2026 18:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-athlete Sharath Makanahalli clinched a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, showcasing a season's best performance in Nagoya.

Sharath Makanahalli

Key Points

  • Sharath Makanahalli won a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.
  • He clocked a season's best time of 4:11.01 in Nagoya.
  • Makanahalli previously secured a silver medal at the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.
  • Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev won gold with a Games record time of 4:07.48.
  • The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment who have limited vision.

India's Sharath Makanahalli won a bronze medal in the men's 1500m T12 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday, clocking a season's best time of 4:11.01.

Makanahalli, a silver medallist at the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou, finished third behind Uzbekistan's Fakhriddin Khamraev, who won gold in 4:07.48, and Jordan's Nabeel Maqableh, who took silver in 4:07.97.

 

Khamraev's winning time was also a Games record, while Maqableh clocked the season's best.

The T12 classification is for athletes with a visual impairment who have limited vision.

Athletes in this category may compete with or without a guide runner, depending on the event and their choice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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