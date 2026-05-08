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How Indian Shooters Performed At ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 08, 2026 18:13 IST

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Indian shooters Shapath Bharadwaj and Manisha Keer showcased impressive performances at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, setting the stage for a competitive final day.

Key Points

  • Shapath Bharadwaj scores 71 out of 75 in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Cup.
  • Manisha Keer leads the Indian women shooters with a score of 69 in the trap event.
  • Vivaan Kapoor shoots a perfect 25 in his second series of the men's trap.
  • Neeru Dhanda finishes the day in 21st place with a score of 68 in the women's trap.
  • The final rounds of the men's and women's trap events will be held on Saturday.

India's Shapath Bharadwaj hit two perfect series and followed it up with 21 shots in the third series to end day one of the men's trap event with a total of 71 hits from 75 in the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun here on Friday.

Manisha Keer, with a score of 69, was the best-placed Indian women in her trap event.

 

Shapath Bharadwaj's Performance

Shapath started the day with two perfect rounds but only managed 21 in the third series, dropping him down the standings.

Vivaan Kapoor also shot a perfect 25 in his second series, after starting with 22 hits and finishing the day with 23 shots in the third series. The third Indian in the competition, Ahvar Rizvi, shot 23, 22 and 23 to finish day one on a score of 68 at the Asanov Shooting Club.

Udaivir Singh Jaijee and Ali Aman Elahi, competing for ranking points, scored 71 and 66 respectively.

Indian Women's Trap Event

In the women's event, Manisha Keer began with two consecutive series of 24 each before finishing the day with a total score of 69 after hitting 21 targets in the third series. She is currently in 17th position.

National champion Neeru Dhanda hit 23, 23 and 22 to finish the day in 21st place with a score of 68. Pragati Dubey, the third Indian, shot 65 (18, 23, 24) to be placed in 35th place.

Competing for ranking points, Varsha Varman (20, 20, 21) shot a score of 61 while Vidhi Singh (18, 21, 23) hit 62 targets.

Finals Scheduled for Saturday

The last 50 targets and the finals of both men's and women's events will be held on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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