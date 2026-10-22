Shannon Tan Confident Of Retaining Hero Women's India Open Title

Defending champion Shannon Tan is cautiously optimistic about making history at the Hero Women's India Open Golf Championship, aiming to be the first woman to successfully retain her title at the challenging DLF Golf and Country Club.

Key Points Defending champion Shannon Tan is cautiously optimistic about retaining her title at the Hero Women's India Open Golf Championship, which began on Thursday.

No woman golfer has ever successfully defended the title at the DLF Golf and Country Club, a challenge Shannon Tan aims to overcome.

Tan believes her strong ball-striking game is well-suited for the demanding course, where she won last year.

She acknowledges the strong competition but remains focused on her own game plan and processes for a successful performance.

The course conditions are slightly softer this year, potentially allowing Tan to play more aggressively than she did last year.

Defending champion Shannon Tan is cautiously optimistic about her chances of retaining her title at the Hero Women's India Open Golf Championship, which got underway at DLF Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Shannon Tan's Confidence And Challenge

No woman golfer has ever successfully defended her title at the course, highlighting how challenging it is. But Shannon believes she can break that barrier.

"I won here last year, so I think that gives me some confidence. Just knowing that I've done it before on this course, I think it should suit my game. It's a ball-striker's course. It's quite demanding and challenging. So, yeah, I will go for it," Shannon told PTI.

Shannon knows the field is strong and that replicating last year's performance will be a Herculean task.

"I would say I'm up against quite good competition. But at the same time, I'm just going to focus on myself and my processes and do my best. As long as I follow my game plan and play well, I'll be happy with whatever result I end up with," she said.

Mastering The DLF Golf Course

She pointed out that performing well at the DLF course is difficult and that she needs to get the basics right.

"I think you have to hit the fairway, hit it close to the pin and make your putt. I mean, that's pretty much the ideal round of golf, to break it down in simple terms. But nothing is ever perfect in golf. So it's just about managing yourself, managing your game plan and managing all that. And just taking it one shot at a time," she said.

Explaining her game, Shannon said: "I'm typically quite straight off the tee. I think I average about 83 per cent fairways hit and hit a lot of greens as well. I think I'm at about 82 per cent in greens in regulation. So I think I hit it quite straight and hit a lot of fairways and greens, which is quite important out here since the rough can be quite challenging.

"You can't really get enough spin out of the rough. And the greens are sloping as well. So I think it's quite important to put yourself in position off the tee, especially, and then put yourself in a good position depending on the pin position."

Adapting To Course Changes

She, however, highlighted that the course is playing a little differently this year.

"The course is playing a bit differently. It's a bit softer. The greens are a bit softer, too. So I can be a bit more aggressive than I was last year. Overall it's still quite challenging. And, yeah, I mean, the greens are sloping as well. So I think it does help that it's a bit softer, but you still have to be pretty much on point."