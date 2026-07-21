India Set To Receive Commonwealth Games Flag For 2030 Edition

India is set to officially receive the Commonwealth Games flag on August 2, confirming Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 centenary edition, featuring a vibrant cultural presentation by Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points India will officially receive the Commonwealth Games flag at the closing ceremony on August 2.

Ahmedabad is confirmed as the host city for the 2030 centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna will lead India's cultural presentation at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the flag handover ceremony.

This marks India's second time hosting the multi-sporting event, following New Delhi in 2010.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna will headline India's cultural presentation at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on August 2, when the country officially receives the flag as host of the 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad.

India Prepares For 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting

The closing ceremony will feature a formal handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India, marking the transition to the next hosts.

India's presentation, expected to run for around 20 minutes, will showcase the country's rich cultural heritage through music, dance and traditional performances as a curtain-raiser to the 2030 Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, where India will formally accept hosting responsibilities for the next edition of the Games.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be staged in Ahmedabad, making it the second time India will host the multi-sporting event after New Delhi in 2010.

The evening will also feature a performance by Glasgow rock band Simple Minds, who will provide the musical finale to bring the 2026 edition to a close.