Shanghai Masters: Cramps end Sinner's title defence

Italy's world number two superstar Jannik Sinner retired hurt due to severe cramping during the ongoing Shanghai Masters on Sunday during his third-round match against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Griekspoor secured a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 3-2 win, bringing Sinner's title defence in the ATP Masters 1000 event to the most unfortunate end, as per Olympics.com.

Both players matched each other equally in the first set, and Griekspoor's powerful serves made problems for Sinner. Neither earned a break point, and things moved to a tie-break, and Sinner won the first set.

However, in the second set, tables turned in favour of Griekspoor as he held his nerves to capture it 7-5.

During the final set, Sinner suffered from cramps and looked in discomfort as he limped while playing, and a medical assistant ruled him out of the game.

Speaking after his win, Griekspoor said, as quoted by the ATP official website, "This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set... I am sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery."

Sinner's loss and early exit is a massive blow to his ambition to overtake Carlos Alcaraz in the battle for year-end world number one honours, as he trails Alcaraz by 2,540 points in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

Earlier, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic secured a win over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to reach the last 16, losing the first set against a spirited German but still managing to win the match by 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to set up a fourth-round clash with Spain's Jaume Munar.

Sinner's retirement and world number one Alcaraz's withdrawal due to an ankle injury blows the draw wide open, with Djokovic in the hunt for a record-extending fifth title in Shanghai.

"It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal," Djokovic said when describing the conditions in Shanghai.

"It's brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal.

"For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it. But I had to really weather the storm today. Yannick played an incredible match from the beginning."