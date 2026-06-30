Riaz And Semwal Stun Top Seeds In HCL-SRFI Squash

Discover how Indian squash talents Shameena Riaz and Om Semwal delivered stunning upsets against top international seeds to storm into the quarterfinals of the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger tournament.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Indian squash players Shameena Riaz and Om Semwal secured major upsets at the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger.

Riaz defeated top seed Hayley Ward, while Semwal overcame third seed Diego Gobbi to reach the quarterfinals.

Shameena Riaz, recently selected for the Asian Games, showcased her resilience by winning after losing the first game.

Om Semwal, 22, won a thrilling five-game match against his higher-ranked Brazilian opponent.

Both Indian players are now set to compete in the quarterfinals of the prestigious squash tournament.

India's Shameena Riaz and Om Semwal produced stunning upsets to storm into the quarterfinals of the USD 15,000 HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger squash tournament, knocking out top seed Hayley Ward of South Africa and third seed Diego Gobbi of Brazil respectively here on Tuesday.

Key Victories For Indian Squash Stars

Shameena, who grabbed the last spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games, rallied from the loss of the first game to outwit Hayley 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9. She will meet Japans' sixth seed Akari Midorikawa who scored a straight game win over Korean opponent Bo Ram Ryoo.

The 22-year-old Semwal notched up a 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 victory over Gobbi to set up a meeting with Egypt's eighth seed Ziad Ibrahim who took out India's fifth seed Suraj Kumar Chand 11-4, 11-6, 11-5.

In other matches featuring Indians, third seed Tanvi Khanna outplayed Pooja Arthi Raghu 3-0, while fifth seed Suraj Kumar Chand lost in three games to Egypt's Ziad Ibrahim.

Results

Men's (Round-2): Salah Eltorgman (Egypt) bt A Altamimi 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-1; M Syafiq Kamal (Malaysia) bt Viktor Byrtus (Czech Republic) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-7); Om Semwal bt Diego Gobbi (Brazil) 3-2 (6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9); Ziad Ibrahim (Egypt) bt Suraj Kumar Chand 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-5).

Women's (Round-2): Shameena Riaz (India) bt Hayley Ward (RSA) 3-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9); Akari Midorikawa (Japan) bt Bo Ram Ryoo (Republic of Korea) 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-9); Zoe Foo (Japan) bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (India) 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3); Tanvi Khanna (India) bt Pooja Arthi Raghu (India) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-6).