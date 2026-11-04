Why was India's only shooter disqualified in Doha?

Indian rifle shooter Shambhavi Kshirsagar's disqualification at the ISSF World Championships due to equipment violations highlights persistent challenges within the national shooting contingent regarding adherence to strict international apparel regulations.

IMAGE: Shambhavi Kshirsagar

Key Points Indian shooter Shambhavi Kshirsagar was disqualified from the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Championships due to apparel stiffness.

This is Shambhavi's second disqualification for equipment issues in five months, having faced a similar problem at the Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, in June.

The disqualification occurred under ISSF Rule 6.7.9.1.a, which governs the stiffness of shooting suits used for stability.

Shambhavi's mother stated that issues with the new kit were raised during the national camp but assurances were given by the coach.

Coaches and former Olympians have expressed differing views on responsibility, with some citing temperature variations affecting kit stiffness and others blaming coaching oversight.

India's shooting contingent suffered a big setback at the prestigious ISSF World Championships after rifle shooter Shambhavi Kshirsagar was disqualified from the 10m air rifle mixed team event, extending a troubling run of disqualification incidents involving Indian shooters over the last three years.

Of the 63 teams (126 shooters) competing in the event, the Indian pair of Parth Mane and Shambhavi was the only one to be disqualified. The incident also marked the second time in five months that Shambhavi has fallen foul of equipment regulations, having suffered a similar disqualification at the Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, in June.

The World Championships in Doha mark the start of the qualification cycle for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While the mixed team event does not offer Olympic quotas, with qualification spots available only in individual events, the disqualification was particularly costly as Mane and Shambhavi were well-placed to secure a berth in the four-team final, and a potential medal.

Understanding The Equipment Regulations

The disqualification was imposed under ISSF Rule 6.7.9.1.a, which deals with the stiffness of apparel worn by rifle shooters. They use specially designed, stiff jackets and trousers, commonly known as shooting suits, to stabilise their bodies, minimise muscle movement and support the weight of their rifles during lengthy competitions.

A failure under ISSF Rule 6.7.9.1, including during a post-competition equipment check for stiffness (of apparel), trigger weight, dimensions or clothing, results in the athlete being immediately disqualified (DSQ) from the event.

"DSQ Athlete 1598 KSHIRSAGAR Shambhavi Shravan (IND) - ISSF Rule 6.7.9.1.a Post competition check failure - stiffness (DSQ)," wrote ISSF on the score sheet.

Family And Coaching Staff Respond

Shambhavi's mother told PTI that her daughter had encountered the issue during the national camp but was assured by the coach that the kit would pass the equipment check.

"There was an issue with the new kit Shambhavi had purchased about a month ago. It had already been cut and was fitting properly. It was checked twice in Doha as well. However, before the competition, it was found not to be fitting, so her accompanying coach, Deepali Deshpande, cut it further to ensure it met the regulations," Shambhavi's mother Archana said.

"Despite that, she was disqualified during a random (third) check. This is the second time Shambhavi has faced such an issue. During a competition in Germany (ISSF Junior World Championship in June) this year, when she had made the top eight, a similar problem (disqualification) had occurred, although she was using an old kit then.

"Even during the national camp (for the Doha championship) here, (rifle) coach Manoj Kumar had assured us that the kit would pass and there was no need to worry. But once they reached Doha, it failed the check and had to be cut and scrubbed to reduce its thickness. Despite these adjustments, it failed the third check. I haven't been able to speak to any of the coaches so far," said Archana.

"Once the team returns, we will meet the NRAI officials in this regard," she added.

The setback comes despite a focused national camp under high performance director Pierre Beauchamp and his team of experts and coaches, with the aim of ensuring the shooters were fully prepared for the Championship.

NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo and secretary-general Pawankumar Singh did not respond to calls or messages, while high performance director Beauchamp described it as a "technical issue" and said the coaches, being better versed in the technical aspects, would be better placed to comment.

Rifle coach Deepali Deshpande, herself a former shooter of repute, said there was an issue with the stiffness of the kit.

"Many a time, the stiffness varies depending on the temperature. When we checked it in Delhi, it passed. It also passed the equipment control check here in Doha, but it was very cold at the shooting range and they do not have a thermostat to regulate the temperature," said Deepali from Doha.

"So, it failed the test in those conditions. We rarely shoot in temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees inside the ranges. Of course, that cannot be an excuse, and it is the shooter's responsibility to ensure that the kit remains within the rules," she said.

"These are all customised kits, and as coaches, there is only so much we can do. We can cut and trim them... I sat with Shambhavi and trimmed her kit from the inside, after which it cleared the equipment control check. We can only do so much. We cannot change a kit during a four-day national camp," she added.

Expert Views And Recurring Issues

London Olympics silver medallist and rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar said such an incident at a prestigious event like the World Championships was unacceptable.

"I would say the rifle coach is totally responsible because he is present during the camp, and it is his responsibility to ensure that all regulations are followed and that shooters are made aware of the rules and regulations. They should be kept updated. Such things happening at major competitions are not acceptable," said Kumar.

In 2023, hearing-impaired junior rifle shooter Dhanush Srikanth was disqualified at the Asian Championships in Changwon, South Korea due to a kit issue, costing India a likely team gold. A year later, trap shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu was disqualified at the Olympic qualifiers in Kuwait after his gun stock failed the equipment test.

In another bizarre incident earlier this year, junior women's shooter Vanshika Chaudhary got confused while preparing to fire her final shot despite being on course for a gold medal, and potentially a world record, at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl.