India Wins Gold With World Record Score At ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooters Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Divyanshu Dewangan secured a gold medal and set a new world record in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Cairo.

Key Points Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Divyanshu Dewangan won gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup.

The Indian pair set a new world record score of 499.9 in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

India leads the medal tally at the Cairo Junior World Cup with four gold, five silver, and three bronze medals.

Sameer reached the final of the 25m rapid-fire pistol men junior event, finishing seventh overall.

Shooters Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Divyanshu Dewangan clinched the 10m air rifle mixed team gold with a world record score of 499.9 as India claimed its fourth gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Friday.

The pair had earlier topped the qualification round with a combined 632.0.

Chinese Taipei's Tsai Chieh-Ying and Chen You-An won silver with 498.3 while the French pairing of Tifenn Pomes and Gaspard Lesieur won bronze with 434.4.

India's Dominance at the Junior World Cup

India now have 12 medals from the Cairo Junior World Cup and lead the medal tally with four gold, five silver and three bronze medals with two days of the competition left and six gold medals to be decided.

Other Performances

In the 25m rapid-fire pistol men junior event, Sameer made the finals cut with an effort of 573 in qualifying which gave him second spot.

France's Arnaud Gamaleri posted a table topping 589, which equaled the junior world record.

Sameer finished seventh eventually, scoring seven hits in the first three five-shot series of the eight-series final. Gamaleri took gold with 29 hits.