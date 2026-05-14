Shakira, Madonna, BTS To Headline 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show

Global pop icons Shakira, Madonna, and BTS are set to electrify the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show, supporting a global education initiative.

Key Points Shakira, Madonna, and BTS will headline the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The halftime show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Coldplay's Chris Martin curated the performer lineup for the event.

The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will feature Katy Perry, Future, and Anitta.

Global pop stars Shakira, Madonna and Korean sensation BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with proceeds going towards a global education initiative.

The final match of the tournament will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The event will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at providing access to quality education and football for children worldwide, according to a press release.

Chris Martin Curates Star-Studded Lineup

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who curated the performer lineup, announced the news in a post on social media.

Shakira earlier this month released "Dai Dai", the official 2026 World Cup song with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

It is her second World Cup anthem, following "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", which she performed at the opening ceremony of the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Madonna's New Project and BTS's Comeback

Madonna, meanwhile, is set to return to the Tribeca Festival this summer with a new cinematic project tied to her forthcoming studio album "Confessions II," due July 3.

The pop star live-debuted the LP's lead single "Bring Your Love" during Sabrina Carpenter's headlining set at Coachella earlier this year.

South Korean boy band BTS, which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, made their comeback in March with the release of "Arirang", their sixth studio album and first in nearly four years, following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members.

The group subsequently launched a world tour, bringing it to North America in April with three sold-out nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

FIFA Unveils Opening Ceremony Lineup

FIFA last week unveiled the lineup for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, first to be held on US soil.

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa, Rema and Tyla are set to perform in the first match, scheduled for June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the US faces Paraguay.

Canada's opening ceremony, ahead of their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto's BMO Field, will feature Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi and others.

In Mexico, performers including J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda and Danny Ocean will take the stage ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11.