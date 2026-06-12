Shakira Dazzles At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

IMAGE: Shakira performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony before the match at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on Thursday. Photographs: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Shakira performing the official World Cup song Dai Dai at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Shakira was joined by Burna Boy, J Balvin, and Tyla in the opening show.

Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway in Mexico on Thursday with Colombian superstar Shakira performing the official World Cup song Dai Dai in a spectacular opening ceremony.



Shakira was joined by Burna Boy, J Balvin, and Tyla for the opening show at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the iconic venue which has hosted World Cup matches in 1970 and 1986.





Shakira teamed up with Burna Boy for the headline performance which was held ahead of the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa.



Dai Dai is an Italian phrase meaning 'let's go' or 'come on'.





The opening ceremony also featured performances from Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.



Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

IMAGE: Belinda and Los Angeles Azules perform during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The atmosphere was festive and colourful as more than 80,000 fans packed the renovated Azteca for the first match of the expanded 48-team World Cup.





Co-hosts Mexico will be looking to add to the festive atmosphere as they seek their first victory in a World Cup opening match after seven previous attempts. South Africa, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010.