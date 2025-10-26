Shaina, Diksha grab gold at Badminton Asia C'ships

IMAGE: Shaina Manimuthu became the fourth Indian to clinch the U-15 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships. Photograph: LOC Badminton U15 & U17 Asia C'ships

India recorded their best-ever showing at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships as Shaina Manimuthu and Diksha Sudhakar clinched gold medals in their respective categories in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

In the U-15 girls' singles final, Shaina overcame Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20, while Diksha outclassed compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 to take the U-17 girls' singles crown.

With Sunday's triumphs, the Indian contingent wrapped up the continental event with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals -- the country's best-ever haul at the championships

The last time India secured two gold medals was in 2013 when Siril Verma won the U-15 boys' singles title and Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun claimed the U-17 boys' doubles crown.

On Sunday, Shaina became the fourth Indian girls singles player to clinch the U-15 crown as she dominated Tomita in the opening game and then staved off a late challenge in the second game to close out the match in 44 minutes.

Later, Diksha became the first Indian girls singles player to win the U-17 title, dominating the 27-minute all-Indian final.

Jagsher Singh Khanggura and mixed doubles combination of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh had bagged bronze on Saturday.