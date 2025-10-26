HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Shaina, Diksha grab gold at Badminton Asia C'ships

Shaina, Diksha grab gold at Badminton Asia C'ships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 26, 2025 16:53 IST

x

Shaina

IMAGE: Shaina Manimuthu became the fourth Indian to clinch the U-15 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships. Photograph: LOC Badminton U15 & U17 Asia C'ships

India recorded their best-ever showing at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships as Shaina Manimuthu and Diksha Sudhakar clinched gold medals in their respective categories in Chengdu, China, on Sunday.

In the U-15 girls' singles final, Shaina overcame Japan's Chiharu Tomita 21-14, 22-20, while Diksha outclassed compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 to take the U-17 girls' singles crown.

With Sunday's triumphs, the Indian contingent wrapped up the continental event with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals -- the country's best-ever haul at the championships

The last time India secured two gold medals was in 2013 when Siril Verma won the U-15 boys' singles title and Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun claimed the U-17 boys' doubles crown.

 

On Sunday, Shaina became the fourth Indian girls singles player to clinch the U-15 crown as she dominated Tomita in the opening game and then staved off a late challenge in the second game to close out the match in 44 minutes.

Later, Diksha became the first Indian girls singles player to win the U-17 title, dominating the 27-minute all-Indian final.

Jagsher Singh Khanggura and mixed doubles combination of Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh had bagged bronze on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ro-Ko, Gambhir moment sparks chatter after Sydney win
Ro-Ko, Gambhir moment sparks chatter after Sydney win
SEE: Rohit backs Gill's plan, Rana gets wicket
SEE: Rohit backs Gill's plan, Rana gets wicket
Why Rohit has ditched fearless batting approach
Why Rohit has ditched fearless batting approach
Brook's ton in vain as NZ edge past England in first ODI
Brook's ton in vain as NZ edge past England in first ODI
PCB to axe women's team head coach following WC flop?
PCB to axe women's team head coach following WC flop?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during Malaysian welcome ceremony 1:26

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during...

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old 'Nagina' Valued at Rs 1 Crore1:59

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old 'Nagina' Valued at...

WATCH: Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN leaders summit2:55

WATCH: Trump arrives in Kuala Lumpur for 47th ASEAN...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO