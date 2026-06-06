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India's Athletics Triumph: Two Golds, One Silver In Taipei

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 06, 2026 19:37 IST

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Indian athletes showcased a strong performance at the New Taipei City Athletics Open, securing two gold medals through long jumper Shaili Singh and the women's 4x100m relay team, alongside a silver for Tejas Shirse in hurdles.

Photograph: Shaili Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Shaili Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian athletes secured multiple medals at the New Taipei City Athletics Open, including two golds and one silver.
  • Long jumper Shaili Singh won a gold medal with a jump of 6.24m, despite not reaching her season's best.
  • The Indian women's 4x100m relay team, comprising SS Sneha, Srabani Nanda, Sudeshna Shivankar, and Tamanna, clinched gold and equalled the meet record.
  • National record holder Tejas Shirse earned a silver medal in the men's 110m hurdles, clocking 13.58 seconds.

Long jumper Shaili Singh and the women's 4x100m relay team won a gold medal each while Tejas Shirse bagged a silver in the 110m hurdles, as all the Indian athletes in the fray returned with a medal on the opening day of the New Taipei City Athletics Open here on Saturday.

Indian Athletes Shine In Taipei

Shaili was not at her best as she jumped 6.24m, but that was enough for her to take the top spot. She could not go nowhere near her season's best of 6.58m, which she had recorded while winning silver at the Federation Cup last month. Her personal best remains 6.76m, set in 2023.

 

The Indian women's 4x100m relay quartet of SS Sneha, Srabani Nanda, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna ran 44.07 seconds to win the gold and equal the meet record.

The national record holder Shirse clocked 13.58 seconds in the men's 110m hurdles final. Chinese Taipei's 20-year-old Hsieh Yuan-kai claimed the gold with a time of 13.57 seconds.

The last day of the meet is on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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