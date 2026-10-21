Shailesh edges Indian rival by 0.01m for Para Games bronze

Indian athlete Shailesh Kumar proudly clinched a bronze medal in the men's long jump T42/T61/T63 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, showcasing remarkable performance in the competitive field.

Key Points India's Shailesh Kumar won a bronze medal in the men's long jump T42/T61/T63 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

Kumar achieved his best jump of 5.57 metres in his fifth attempt, securing third place.

He narrowly surpassed fellow Indian athlete Mahendra Gurjar, who finished fourth with a jump of 5.56m.

Japan's Hajime Kondo claimed gold with a Games record of 6.51m, while Thailand's Phalathip Khamta took silver.

The T42/T61/T63 classifications are for athletes with lower-limb impairments, including those using prosthetic limbs.

India's Shailesh Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the men's long jump T42/T61/T63 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Shailesh Kumar's Medal-Winning Performance

Shailesh recorded a best jump of 5.57 metres to finish third, narrowly edging out compatriot Mahendra Gurjar, who finished fourth with 5.56m.

Japan's Hajime Kondo won the gold medal with a Games-record leap of 6.51m, while Thailand's Phalathip Khamta took silver with 6.41m.

Shailesh produced his best effort in his fifth attempt, improving from 5.40m in his opening jump to 5.44m in the second and 5.55m in the third. His fourth attempt was ruled a foul before he came up with 5.57m to secure bronze.

The T42/T61/T63 classifications cover athletes with lower-limb impairments, including those who compete with prosthetic limbs. Athletes are classified according to the nature and extent of their impairment.