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Home  » Sports » Shahyan Razmi Advances to CCI Snooker Classic Semis After Thrilling Victory

Shahyan Razmi Advances to CCI Snooker Classic Semis After Thrilling Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 20, 2026 23:07 IST

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Shahyan Razmi's impressive performance at the CCI Snooker Classic saw him overcome Sahil Nayyar in a thrilling quarter-final, highlighting the rising talent in Indian snooker.

Key Points

  • Shahyan Razmi displayed composure to defeat Sahil Nayyar 5-4 in the CCI Snooker Classic quarter-final.
  • Razmi constructed crucial breaks of 52 and 48 to win the last two frames against Nayyar.
  • Brijesh Damani dominated Aditya Mehta with a 5-0 victory, showcasing breaks of 69 and 80.
  • Digvijay Kadian secured his spot in the semi-finals by defeating Kreishh Gurbaxani 5-1.
  • Sourav Kothari was defeated by Shahyan Razmi in straight frames in an earlier round.

Mumbai's Shahyan Razmi showed tremendous character and composure to edge past his senior opponent Sahil Nayyar 5-4 in the quarter-final of CCI Snooker Classic here on Friday.

The 20-year-old left-handed Shahyan exhibited solid fighting qualities. After trailing 3-4 in the best-of-11-frame contest, he constructed two match-winning breaks of 52 and 48 to pocket the last two frames and clinch a well-deserved 57-54, 7-56, 70-33, 51-16, 65-1, 25-71, 31-75, 73-35, 64-32) victory to seal his place in the semifinals.

 

Nayyar, who competes on the World Snooker Tour, made the best efforts of 65 and 48 in the sixth and seventh frames.

Other Quarter-Final Results

Meanwhile, in a quarter-final battle between two former champions, Brijesh Damani (PSBP) blanked Aditya Mehta (PSPB) 5-0 (77(69)-21, 74-34, 58-13, 108(80)-0, 76-26).

The Kolkata-based Damani produced two notable breaks of 69 in the first frame and 80 in the fourth frame.

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian defeated Mumbai challenger Kreishh Gurbaxani 5-1 (83-23, 62-30, 72-32, 75-15, 67-4, 84-37) to advance to the semi-finals.

Earlier Round Upset

Earlier, another heavyweight Sourav Kothari (PSPB) crashed out losing rather tamely to Shahyan in four straight frames.

The promising Shahyan potted steadily and grabbed his chances to accumulate the points to register a 60-30, 61-34, 59-52 and 72-43 win to cruise into the quarter-finals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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