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Amit Shah Lauds India's Medal Haul At Asian U20 Athletics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 15:35 IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates India's outstanding performance at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, praising the team's medal haul and individual achievements.

Key Points

  • Amit Shah congratulates the Indian contingent for winning 10 gold medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.
  • India secured a total of 19 medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.
  • Pooja, an Indian high jumper, broke a national record at the championships with a jump of 1.93 metres.
  • The Home Minister hailed the team's performance as a demonstration of India's 'unstoppable sporting prowess'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent which bagged 10 golds at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, terming it a "signature of India's unstoppable sporting prowess".

India's Triumphant Performance

In a message posted on X, the Home Minister said, "Bravo to the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 held in Hong Kong."

 

"Your feat of winning 19 medals, including 10 golds, is the signature of India's unstoppable sporting prowess that will inspire legions of athletes across the nation," he said.

India gave a spectacular performance, bagging 19 medals, including 10 golds, with High Jumper Pooja breaking a two-decade-old national record with an effort of 1.93 metres.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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