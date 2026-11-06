Football Legend Shabbir Ali Appointed Head Of Delegation For AFC U-17 Qualifiers

Dhyan Chand Awardee and former India football captain Shabbir Ali takes on a new leadership role as Head of Delegation for the Indian team at the crucial AFC U-17 2027 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

IMAGE: Members of the Indian U-17 squad arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Friday for the AFC 2027 qualifiers. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points Former India football captain Shabbir Ali has been appointed Head of Delegation for the Indian team at the AFC U-17 2027 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur from November 6 to 20.

Ali, a Dhyan Chand Award recipient, represented India in around 100 matches and captained the national team during the 1970s and 1980s.

He previously led India to a joint title with Iran at the 1974 Asian Youth Championship and has extensive coaching experience with various clubs and national teams.

Ali expressed gratitude to the AIFF for the honour, stating it is an opportunity to serve the nation again after 30 years.

India is drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore, and Guam, with only the group winners advancing to the 2027 AFC U-17 Asian Cup final tournament.

Former India football captain Shabbir Ali, a recipient of the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award, has been appointed Head of Delegation of the Indian team for the AFC U-17 2027 Qualifiers, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from November 6 to 20.

Shabbir Ali's Illustrious Career And New Role

The 70-year-old Ali represented India in around 100 matches, scoring 30 goals during the 1970s and 1980s. He captained the national team in three tournaments in 1981 -- the Merdeka Tournament, the tour of North Korea and the King's Cup in Bangkok.

Ali had also led India to a joint title with Iran at the 1974 Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok.

After hanging up his boots, Ali turned to coaching and managed several clubs, including Mohammedan Sporting, Salgaocar and Fransa FC. He was also the Technical Director, coach and manager of the Indian national team and the pre-Olympic U-23 team in 1995 and 1996.

"I am thankful to the AIFF for giving me this honour. I am getting an opportunity to serve the nation again, after 30 years, in a different capacity," Ali said in a statement.

India have been drawn in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam. The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with only the group winners advancing to the 2027 AFC U-17 Asian Cup final tournament, scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in May next year.