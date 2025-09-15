Meet The Fastest Man, Woman On Earth!

Oblique Seville, who finished last in the Paris Olympics final last year, emerged an easy winner with 9.77 -- to be placed 10th on the all-time list.

IMAGE: Oblique Seville celebrates after winning the men's 100m gold at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/X

Oblique Seville stormed to victory in the 100 metres with a personal best 9.77 seconds at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo on Sunday, leading a Jamaican 1-2 ahead as Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson finished second with 9.82.

Defending champion Noah Lyles took bronze with 9.89 as the United States failed to win the gold for the first time since 2015.

Seville, who finished last in the Paris Olympics final last year, made most of his flying start as he emerged an easy winner with 9.77 -- to be placed 10th on the all-time list.

"It's an excellent feeling. The last time a Jamaican got a world gold was in 2016 (Rio Olympics) and that was Usain Bolt so I am really happy knowing that I actually got the gold medal and I have proved myself that I am a true competitor and I showed my resilience and my fight and determination," said Seville.

"It is a tremendous feeling. I know my talent and trust in myself. Last year I was injured for the final so this time I've proved myself.

"Everyone was saying in the first round that I am panicking, but I know what I am going through in that moment and I just brushed it aside and proved to myself that I am the champion. I think I have mastered the mental part.

"Finishing strong in the last 30 metres had been a problem during the season but now I have perfected it and I was confident that if I could do it in the final, I would win. Doing it in front of Usain is a tremendous feeling."

Lyles, the World and Olympic champion, was unable to catch up with Seville and had to settle for the bronze.

"You always want the gold but it's been a crazy season, injury, rushing my season to try and get as many races as possible in," he said. "I think we did the best we truly could have ever done. I came out here, I got my best start, I got my best race of the year. I'm never going to be disappointed in that."

Jefferson-Wooden wins women's 100m

IMAGE: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the women's 100m gold for her first World title. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/X

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed a dominant victory in the women's 100 metres in 10.61 seconds -- the fastest time ever run at a World championships.

Tina Clayton finished second with a personal best time of 10.76, while Olympic champion Julien Alfred had to settle for bronze with 10.84.

Jefferson-Wooden stormed out of the blocks and looked a class apart from the rest to claim her first global title.

"It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it," Jefferson-Wooden said.

Sha'Carri Richardson, who won silver at the Paris Olympics, was unable to retain the title she won in Budapest two years ago -- finishing a disappointing fifth in 10.94.