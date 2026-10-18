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Kabaddi Champions League Stars Boost India's Commonwealth Squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 18, 2026 23:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how seven top players from the Kabaddi Champions League, including Naveen Goyat and Surjeet Narwal, are set to represent India at the Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad, showcasing the league's vital role in national kabaddi development.

Key Points

  • Seven players from the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) have been selected for the Indian men's squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Championship.
  • Seasoned players Naveen Goyat and Surjeet Narwal are among the KCL stars joining the national team.
  • The Commonwealth Championship is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad from October 23 to October 31.
  • The selection underscores the importance of domestic competitions like KCL in strengthening India's kabaddi structure and preparing players for bigger challenges.
  • Players expressed pride in representing India and acknowledged KCL's role in their development.

Seasoned Naveen Goyat and Surjeet Narwal led the player rush from Kabaddi Champions League into Indian men's squad for the Commonwealth Championship to be held in Ahmedabad from October 23 to October 31.

KCL Stars Join National Squad

Apart from Goyat and Narwal, the 12-member team, which was announced on Sunday, also has KCL stars Parvesh Bhainswal, Bharat Hooda, Nitesh Kumar, Yogesh Dahiya and Neeraj Narwal.

 

"Representing India is always a matter of immense pride. Platforms such as KCL provide players with opportunities to compete and improve their game," Goyat said in a release.

Narwal said, "Playing for the country is a special responsibility. Competitive leagues help players maintain their standards, test themselves against quality opponents and prepare for bigger challenges."

The selection of seven players from the KCL ecosystem is a positive development for the league and reflects the importance of domestic competitions in strengthening India's kabaddi structure.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kabaddi champions leagueindian men's kabaddi squadcommonwealth championshipnaveen goyatsurjeet narwal

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