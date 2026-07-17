7 Facts About The World Cup Final Stadium

The MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey, 5 miles from New York City, will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, making it the venue where the champions of the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, will be crowned early Monday morning India time.

For this tournament the stadium, owned by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, is being referred to as the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Seven matches have already been held here already, before La Albiceleste meets La Roja on starting 3 pm EST Sunday (21.00 Madrid and 16:00 Buenos Aires).

There will be a Coldplay's Chris Martin-curated half-time show and Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Beiber, Gustavo Dudamel will take the stage. US President Donald Trump will hand over the FIFA World Cup trophy to the winning team, along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

One of the things that certainly sets the New York New Jersey Stadium apart is that it is probably the least-liked stadium of this football season and gets no breathless reviews, like the way is the shiny fancier and newer Atlanta and LA stadia have been receiving.

Here are the key deets about the NYNJ stadium:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Quintano/Wikimedia Commons

1. Capacity

A giant among North American sporting arenas, the enormous stadium, an American landmark in its own right, can welcome more than 80,000 fans for the upcoming Argentina vs Spain final.

That was why it was chosen as the spot for the Cup's last match because obviously FIFA gets to sell more tickets, even if the stadium is lacklustre compared to the sorta temperature-controlled smaller one out in LA or the newfangled-looking Merdedes Benz location in Atlanta with a retractable roof and the handsome Dallas arena.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bryan Berlin/Wikimedia Commons

2. Cost

Completed in 2010, the bill for its construction was $1.6 billion, the most expensive sporting venue in the US, in those years, when it was ready to open.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland fires the ball home for Norway's second goal at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

3. Surface

The grass surface has not been popular with players, be they footballers of the World Cup or the Jets and Giants for whom MetLife is a home stadium. Reports of it being too hard, too rigid abound.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pete /Wikimedia Commons

4. Design

Clad in a stone-like material, it has an outer whorl of aluminium louvres. The lighting changes colour depending on what team is using the stadium. It has received criticism for not having a roof.

Front row seats are just 14 m from the sidelines.

IMAGE: Spain's Rodri Hernandez celebrates. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

5. Who has played here before

Argentina's Lionel Messi, a candidate for the Golden Boot again, has played at MetLife three times before -- 2012, 2016, 2024.

Spanish captian Rodri Hernandez will be playing for the frst time at this stadium.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navin75/Wikimedia Commons

6. Food

The best thing to eat at New Jersey New York Stadium this season is its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, said to be crunchy with coleslaw in it.

Highly popular also are the Colombian Hot Dog or Ripper Dog cotaining roasted pineapple salsa, Citrus Crema Chicken Tacos, lobster rolls, spicy pretzels, beef hot dogs and the loaded nachos. The ice beers are also flying off snack stand/bar shelves or rather fridges.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Howitto/Wikimedia Commons

7. What fans can or cannot take into the stadium

They must carry clear, see-through bags. Only 100 ml of sanitiser is allowed.

What is not allowed, apart from the usual hazardous stuff: Stairs, large cardboard boxes, paper rolls or quantities of paper, balloons, helmets, bullet-proof vests, frisbees, large quantities of powdery or flour.