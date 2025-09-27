HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Seven and counting! India colts clinch SAFF crown

Seven and counting! India colts clinch SAFF crown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 27, 2025 22:35 IST

x

SAFF-U17

IMAGE: India U-17 players celebrates with the SAFF Championship trophy in Colombo on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

India clinched their seventh SAFF U-17 Championship crown, holding their nerves to edge past Bangladesh 4-1 in a tense penalty shootout, in Colombo, on Saturday.

In a contest where the India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4') and Azlaan Shah KH (38'), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-minute equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout.

But it was the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered the most.

The penalty shootout saw India showing maturity beyond their age at the Racecourse International Stadium.

Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick.

 

In contrast, Bangladesh crumbled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam struck the crossbar while Md Azam Khan saw his effort saved by Manashjyoti Baruah, and although Md Manik converted their third attempt, it was too late.

India erupted in celebration, reclaiming their throne in emphatic fashion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
How India Have Fared Against Pakistan In Finals
Everyone has right to express emotions: Pak skipper
Everyone has right to express emotions: Pak skipper
'Pick your tourneys...' Saina's blunt advice to Sindhu
'Pick your tourneys...' Saina's blunt advice to Sindhu
Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!
Asia Cup Final: Akram Identifies India's Weak Spot!
Alcaraz eases into Japan Open quarters
Alcaraz eases into Japan Open quarters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary Wins the Internet0:44

PM Modi's Touching Interaction with Odisha Beneficiary...

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work4:33

Railway Minister inspects Bullet Train work

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in curfew3:23

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV