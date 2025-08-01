HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season

Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 16:30 IST

x

Real Madrid had requested longer rest period

IMAGE: Real had requested a longer rest period after playing in the Club World Cup in the US, where they were booted out of the semis last month. Photograph: Real Madrid/X

Real Madrid will begin their LaLiga campaign with a home game against Osasuna as scheduled after Spain's federation (RFEF) rejected their appeal to postpone the August 19 fixture on Thursday, local media reported.

Real had requested a longer rest period and pre-season after playing in the Club World Cup in the US, where they lost to Paris St Germain in the semi-finals on July 9, according to the report.

 

Reuters has contacted the RFEF and Real for comment.

An RFEF judge ruled that in order to preserve the integrity of the competition only a case of force majeure would warrant a change to the official calendar, and that Real's case did not justify an alteration, Europa Press news agency reported.

"Finally, it should be added that although the requesting club claims to have the agreement of the opposing party, CA Osasuna, there is no record of this entity having responded to the request made by this judge," the sole judge was quoted as saying in his ruling by the Europa Press.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas, Sarfaraz named in West Zone squad
Shreyas, Sarfaraz named in West Zone squad
Khalid Jamil takes charge as India's football boss
Khalid Jamil takes charge as India's football boss
Can Jamil spark India's AFC Asian Cup dream?
Can Jamil spark India's AFC Asian Cup dream?
Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test
Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test
BCCI announces latest Bumrah update
BCCI announces latest Bumrah update

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 2

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 3

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

VIDEOS

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!0:32

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!

Massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Pandoh Dam blocks at Chadigarh- Manali National Highway2:10

Massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Pandoh Dam...

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD