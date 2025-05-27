HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sebastian wins India's first medal at Asian Athletics Championships

Sebastian wins India's first medal at Asian Athletics Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 27, 2025 10:27 IST

x

Servin Sebastian

IMAGE: Servin Sebastian celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event at the Asian Athletics Championships. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Servin Sebastian opened India's account at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event in Gumi, South Korea, on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old clocked 1:21:13.60sec to finish behind China's Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:36.90) and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:44.90),

for a podium finish in the tournament's first event.

Sebastian's timing was just shy of his personal best of 1:21:23sec, set earlier this year for a gold at the Uttarakhand National Games in February.

 

Amit, the other Indian in the field, finished fifth with a time of 1:22:14.30.

India has sent a 59-strong contingent for the event where the country won 27 medals in the previous edition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Car rams into fans at Liverpool parade, 27 injured
Car rams into fans at Liverpool parade, 27 injured
Norway Chess: Carlsen pips Gukesh in marathon showdown
Norway Chess: Carlsen pips Gukesh in marathon showdown
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
'The one who really scares me is Bumrah'
'The one who really scares me is Bumrah'
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs

VIDEOS

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after heavy rains2:08

Mumbai's Dadar Hindmata area faces waterlogging after...

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod2:20

PM Modi inaugurates locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD