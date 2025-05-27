Sebastian wins India's first medal at Asian Athletics Championships

IMAGE: Servin Sebastian celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event at the Asian Athletics Championships. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Servin Sebastian opened India's account at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships with a bronze medal in the men's 20km race walk event in Gumi, South Korea, on Tuesday.



The 25-year-old clocked 1:21:13.60sec to finish behind China's Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:36.90) and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:44.90),

for a podium finish in the tournament's first event.Sebastian's timing was just shy of his personal best of 1:21:23sec, set earlier this year for a gold at the Uttarakhand National Games in February.

Amit, the other Indian in the field, finished fifth with a time of 1:22:14.30.



India has sent a 59-strong contingent for the event where the country won 27 medals in the previous edition.