Services and Uttar Pradesh have demonstrated exceptional talent, clinching team titles at the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships, with individual gymnasts also securing all-around gold medals.

Key Points Services secured the Grade 8 Out-Age team championship at the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh claimed the Grade 8 In-Age team title, showcasing strong performances in the competition.

Sumit Singh of Services won the all-around title in the Out-Age category with 62.433 points.

Arpit Prajapati of Uttar Pradesh clinched the individual all-around gold in the In-Age category with 64.534 points.

Sanchit Srivastava (UP) and Arpit Prajapati (UP) also won multiple apparatus finals, highlighting their versatility.

Services emerged champions in the Grade 8 Out-Age category, while Uttar Pradesh topped the Grade 8 In-Age section in the inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships, adding two more team titles to their collection on the second day of competition here on Thursday.

Out-Age Category Dominance By Services

In the Out-Age category, Services delivered a commanding team performance, accumulating 184.634 points to clinch gold. West Bengal finished runners-up with 175.400 points, while Uttar Pradesh finished third with 173.634 points.

Services gymnast Sumit Singh clinched the all-around title with 62.433 points. Uttar Pradesh's Sanchit Srivastava finished a mere 0.032 points behind with 62.401, while Services' Jaswin took third place with 62.301 points.

The apparatus finals witnessed several impressive performances. Sanchit showcased his versatility by winning gold in the floor exercise and parallel bars. Maharashtra's Gaurang Haldankar topped the still rings, while Dhwji Shah won the vault. Services' Jaswin triumphed in the pommel horse, and Manipur's Md Mukhtadir Alibukhs claimed the horizontal bar title.

Uttar Pradesh Excels In In-Age Competition

Uttar Pradesh were equally impressive in the In-Age team competition, accumulating 186.535 points to clinch the title. Services finished second with 182.765 points, while Maharashtra finished third with 177.667 points.

Uttar Pradesh's Arpit Prajapati delivered an impressive all-round performance to claim individual gold with 64.534 points. Services' Birendra Patra finished second with 63.466 points, while Maharashtra's Shrihaan Valimbe took third place with 63.099 points.

Prajapati continued his fine form in the apparatus finals, winning gold in the pommel horse and vault. His Uttar Pradesh teammate Anubhav Singh claimed the parallel bars and horizontal bar titles. Odisha's Om Sahoo topped the floor exercise, while Manipur's Diamond Kamei won the still rings.