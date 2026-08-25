'Serious introspection is needed': Rasquinha after India's hockey World Cup exit

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha warns that an Asian Games gold could paper over deeper problems in Indian men's hockey after their disappointing World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: The Indian men's hockey team crashed out of the FIH World Cup following a 3-5 defeat to Argentina on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Viren Rasquinha, former India captain, warns that an Asian Games gold medal might conceal underlying issues in Indian men's hockey.

Rasquinha believes Asian hockey is currently at its weakest, as evidenced by the performance of teams like Japan, Pakistan, and Malaysia at the FIH World Cup.

He calls for serious introspection post-Asian Games, focusing on fitness, selection, tactics, and squad depth.

India's men's team failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals, extending their 51-year wait for a podium finish.

Both the men's and women's teams are now focusing on the Asian Games to secure qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Former India captain and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) CEO Viren Rasquinha voiced concerns over the state of Indian men's hockey, warning that a gold medal at the Asian Games could mask deeper issues.

Sharing a post on X, Rasquinha wrote, 'Asian hockey is currently at its worst ever, seeing the performance of Japan, Pakistan and Malaysia at FIH World Cup. My worry is that gold medal for India at Asian Games will paper over a lot of cracks in Indian Men's hockey. Serious introspection is needed post the Asian Games -- fitness, selection, tactics, squad depth etc.'

World Cup Disappointment and Defensive Woes

India's men's team needed to defeat Argentina by at least two goals to keep their semi-final hopes alive but conceded five goals in a disappointing defensive display. Sukhjeet Singh scored twice, and Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke, but Argentina's attacking pressure proved decisive. The defeat extended India's wait for a men's World Cup podium finish to 51 years. India had won their only World Cup title in 1975 and have not returned to the podium since. India will now face Belgium in the seventh-eighth place classification match.

Women's Team Campaign and Future Focus

The women's team's campaign ended on Sunday after their goalless draw against Australia. The two sides finished level on points and goal difference, but Australia advanced to the semifinals by virtue of scoring more goals in the tournament. With the World Cup campaigns over, attention now turns to the Asian Games in Japan, where India will look to secure strong results and strengthen their qualification hopes for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.