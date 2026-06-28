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Serena Williams To Make Wimbledon Return on Centre Court

June 28, 2026 17:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tennis legend Serena Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is making a highly anticipated return to the prestigious tournament on Tuesday, facing Maya Joint in her first-round match after a brief retirement.

USA's Serena Williams during practice ahead of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on June 27, 2026

IMAGE: USA's Serena Williams during practice ahead of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on June 27, 2026. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points

  • Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is making her return to the tournament.
  • The 44-year-old tennis legend will face Maya Joint in her first-round match on Centre Court.
  • Williams had previously announced her retirement in 2022 but has returned to competitive tennis.
  • Defending champion Iga Swiatek and other top seeds are also scheduled to play on Tuesday.
  • The article details the order of play for Centre Court, Court Number One, and Court Number Two.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will make her return to the tournament on Tuesday, as she takes on Maya Joint in the first round on the Centre Court at the All England Club.

Williams, winner of 23 majors, last appeared in Wimbledon in 2022, where she lost in the first round. She announced her retirement that year but is back at the age of 44 after returning to competitive tennis this month.

 

Key Matches And Schedule Highlights

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will kick off her campaign on Centre Court earlier in the day, while men's and women's second seeds Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina will be in action on Court Number One.

The schedule for the second day of the main draw is as follows:

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v 3-Iga Swiatek

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Jack Draper (Britain)

Serena Williams (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Alexander Blockx (Belgium) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Lois Boisson (France) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Lina Gjorcheska (North Macedonia)

Otto Virtanen (Finland) v 4-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Daria Snigur (Ukraine)

Mariano Navone (Argentina) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Source: REUTERS
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