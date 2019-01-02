Serena's inspirational message to working mums and dads...

January 02, 2019 10:19 IST

IMAGE: Serena Williams stretches while holding her baby Alexis Olympia before her Hopman Cup mixed match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Serena Williams/Twitter

Trust Serena Williams to start the New Year on an inspirational note.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Williams has posted an inspirational New Year message to mums and dads juggling parenthood and work.

She posted a picture of herself and her daughter Alexis Olympia on her Instagram and Twitter handles, holding her child as she stretched her leg.

Williams, 37, said "it's not about what we can do it's what we MUST do as working moms and working dads".

"Anything is possible. I was getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama's love.

"So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that's what #thismama will do.

"My fellow moms and dads working - or stay home it's equally as intense - but you inspire me," she added.

"Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you!"

Serena began 2019 in Perth at the mixed teams Hopman Cup, where she teamed up with compatriot Francis Tiafoe in a match against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic.

The Swiss team won with Williams calling it "literally the match of my career".