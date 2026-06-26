Serena Williams Faces Unknown Aussie On Wimbledon Return

Tennis icon Serena Williams is set to make her highly anticipated return to Wimbledon, facing Australia's Maya Joint in the first round.

IMAGE: Serena Willliams received a wild card for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Serena Williams is making her return to Wimbledon, facing Maya Joint in the first round.

This marks Williams' first Wimbledon appearance since 2022 and her first competitive singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had previously announced she was "evolving away from tennis."

Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina also have their opening matches announced.

American great Serena Williams will face Australia's Maya Joint in the first round of her Wimbledon comeback.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will be playing at the tournament for the first time since 2022 having recently returned to the Tour.

Serena accepted a wild-card entry to the grass-court Grand Slam, where she'll also compete in doubles with her older sister Venus, who turned 46 last week.

Serena's last appearance at Wimbledon was in 2022 when she lost in the opening round to then-115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

Serena Williams' Return To Competitive Play

Williams, 44, has not played a competitive singles match since the 2022 US Open, after which she said she was "evolving away from tennis".

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, bidding for her first title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, begins against Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic, while defending champion Iga Swiatek faces American Taylor Townsend.

Third seed Swiatek was drawn in the same half as second seed Elena Rybakina, who opens against Lois Boisson of France.