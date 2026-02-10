HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Serena Williams eligible to return to tennis; comeback unclear

Serena Williams eligible to return to tennis; comeback unclear

February 10, 2026 13:17 IST

Serena Williams's eligibility for a tennis return confirmed by ITIA.

IMAGE: Serena Williams won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 US Open. Photograph: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

  • Serena Williams is listed as eligible to return to tennis from February 22 by the ITIA.
  • She rejoined the tennis anti-doping testing pool, sparking comeback rumors.
  • The Women's Tennis Association has not yet commented her eligibility and potential return.

Serena Williams has been listed as eligible to return to tennis from February 22 by the sport's drug-testing body (ITIA), though it remains unclear whether the 23-times Grand Slam champion will make a stunning comeback to the women's tour. 

The 44-year-old raised eyebrows late last year after rejoining the tennis anti-doping testing pool, though she denied at the time the move signalled she was preparing to return to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades.

 

She reignited speculation last month when she deflected questions about a possible return during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show.

The Women's Tennis Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Williams, who won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017, has not competed since the 2022 US Open.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
