Serena Williams-Alcaraz, Djokovic-Sabalenka exit US Open mixed doubles

The combination of Serena Williams-Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic-Aryna Sabalenka suffered early exits in the mixed doubles at the US Open.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams of the United States react during their mixed doubles Round of 16 match against Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, at Flushing Meadows, New York, August 25, 2026. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Serena Williams, partnering Carlos Alcaraz, made a triumphant return to the US Open, in the mixed doubles.

The duo defeated Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool to advance to the quarter-finals.

It was Williams's first competitive appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium since her 2022 farewell.

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were upset in the opening round of the revamped mixed doubles format.

The US Open mixed doubles format aims to attract singles stars and boost fan engagement.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their match against Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Serena Williams's return to Arthur Ashe Stadium came to an abrupt end on Tuesday as she and Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-4(4), 4-1 to Flavio Cobolli and Belinda Bencic in the US Open mixed doubles quarter-finals, their magic fading after an inspired early performance.

The 23-times major winner had not competed at the crown jewel of American tennis since her tearful farewell from the sport in 2022, and fans erupted in deafening cheers as their queen took the court again.

The 44-year-old Williams had an easy rapport with Alcaraz, who is 21 years her junior, as the partners grinned and giggled their way past Erin Routliffe and Lloyd Glasspool 5-3, 4-1 in the opening round earlier on Tuesday.

But their firepower was extinguished by the ice-cold Cobolli and Bencic, who will play married partners Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

"Playing Serena and Carlos on Arthur Ashe is not easy. I was tired before the match, I'm tired now," said the Italian Cobolli.

Williams, who is not competing in the singles, showed glimpses of her old brilliance in their opening match against Routliffe and Glasspool, blasting a 120 mph (193.1 kph) ace to audible gasps from the packed house a little more than two months after she announced her stunning comeback.

Alcaraz, who has not played since April due to injury, shook off the early rust to close out the set with a forehand winner before they sprinted through the second set, embracing after the win in their matching royal purple outfits.

"It's always such an amazing place to be here," said Williams. "I never expected to be back on this court."

The Roland Garros runner-up Cobolli and Tokyo Olympic champion Bencic were too tough a task, however, as both Williams and Alcaraz made early mistakes and Cobolli sealed the tie-break with an ace.

The Swiss-Italian pair only upped their level from there, with no unforced errors in the second set, and gave credit to their opponents after the match.

"I don't know how I landed on this court - to play Carlos and Serena is a great honour," said Bencic.

Serena's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Britain's Henry Patten and the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning their US Open mixed doubles Round of 16 match against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Williams hit a backhand winner the first time she touched the ball, earning uproarious cheers from the packed house a little more than two months after she announced her stunning comeback.

After trading breaks, Williams blasted a 120 mph (193.1 kph) ace on the penultimate point in the seventh game, drawing audible gasps from the crowd.

Alcaraz, who has not played since April due to injury, shook off the early rust to close out the set with a forehand winner.

They sprinted through the second set with ease, embracing after the win in their matching royal purple outfits.

"I'm playing next to the one and only Serena Williams," said the seven-times major winner Alcaraz. "Trying to do the things she told me to do."

Revamped Mixed Doubles Format

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka and Serbia's Novak Djokovic react after winning a point during the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The mixed doubles kicked off on Tuesday in the second year of its revamped format, which put singles stars in the spotlight in an effort to lure more fans in a standalone spot the week before the singles main draw.

The move proved a commercial success in its debut year, drawing sellout crowds and attracting many of the sport's biggest singles names despite criticism from some doubles specialists, who argued it marginalised established pairings.

Upsets And Other Results

IMAGE: Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova are congratulated by Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic after the match. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Djokovic and Sabalenka were not so lucky against the experienced doubles players Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova, losing 1-4, 4-2, 10-2, as Siniakova sealed the upset in style with an ace out wide on match-point.

"It wasn't looking very good for a while, in this format we play one bad game and all of a sudden the first set's gone," Patten said. "We knew the same could happen in the second, and we played an amazing tie-break."

Last year's champions, Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, lost to Russian pair Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev 1-4, 4-1, 11-9.

They will play the winner of a match between Casper Ruud and Diana Shnaider and Americans Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

IMAGE: France's Gael Monfils and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrate winning their US Open mixed doubles quarter-final match against Britain's Henry Patten and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. Photograph: Mike Frey/Reuters

Patten and Siniakova went on to lose to Monfils and Svitolina in the quarters 5-4(6) 4-5(3) 10-8 in their second match on Tuesday.

"The chemistry is what put us through because we understand each other even by the look at each other's reaction or kind of mood," said Svitolina. "We can find the right words for each other.">/p>

Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik will play Russian pair Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in the other semi-final match on Wednesday.

Rublev and Andreeva beat last year's champions, Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, 1-4 4-1 11-9 in the opening round before ousting Casper Ruud and Diana Shnaider 4-1 4-5(9) 10-5.