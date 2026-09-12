Serena, Salma Among Stars At Shelton-Tiafoe US Open Clash

The highly anticipated US Open semi-final clash between American talents Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe drew a glittering array of celebrities, including tennis icon Serena Williams and football star Trinity Rodman, to witness Shelton's impressive victory.
Key Points
- The US Open semi-final between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe attracted a star-studded audience.
- Tennis legend Serena Williams and footballer Trinity Rodman were among the notable attendees.
- Actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Salma Hayek, and Rami Malek also watched the match.
- Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his first US Open final.
The US Open semi-final between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe drew plenty of star power to Flushing Meadows on Friday, with celebrities from sport, film and fashion turning up to watch the all-American clash.
Star-Studded Attendance
Serena Williams was among those in the stands, while Shelton's girlfriend, Washington Spirit footballer Trinity Rodman, was seen cheering him on and celebrating after his victory. Tiafoe's partner Ayan Broomfield was also there, as was Shelton's father and coach Bryan Shelton.
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his wife Alison Marks Brunson were joined in the stands by actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Salma Hayek and Rami Malek.
Shelton's Path to the Final
The crowd was treated to an entertaining contest as Shelton fought back from losing the opening set to beat Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 and reach his first US Open final.