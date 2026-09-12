Serena, Salma Among Stars At Shelton-Tiafoe US Open Clash

The highly anticipated US Open semi-final clash between American talents Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe drew a glittering array of celebrities, including tennis icon Serena Williams and football star Trinity Rodman, to witness Shelton's impressive victory.

IMAGE: Serena Williams attends the semi final match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points The US Open semi-final between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe attracted a star-studded audience.

Tennis legend Serena Williams and footballer Trinity Rodman were among the notable attendees.

Actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Salma Hayek, and Rami Malek also watched the match.

Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 to reach his first US Open final.

The US Open semi-final between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe drew plenty of star power to Flushing Meadows on Friday, with celebrities from sport, film and fashion turning up to watch the all-American clash.

Star-Studded Attendance

Serena Williams was among those in the stands, while Shelton's girlfriend, Washington Spirit footballer Trinity Rodman, was seen cheering him on and celebrating after his victory. Tiafoe's partner Ayan Broomfield was also there, as was Shelton's father and coach Bryan Shelton.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his wife Alison Marks Brunson were joined in the stands by actors Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Salma Hayek and Rami Malek.

IMAGE: Museum curator Andrew Bolton, fashion designer Thom Browne, actor Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Shelton's Path to the Final

The crowd was treated to an entertaining contest as Shelton fought back from losing the opening set to beat Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 and reach his first US Open final.

IMAGE: New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, his wife Alison Marks Brunson, actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor along with comedians Hannah Berner and Chelsea Handler and president of the United States Tennis Association Brian Vahaly with his partner Bill Jones. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Rami Malek watches the semi final match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman, footballer and girlfriend of Ben Shelton of the U.S., celebrates in the stands after Shelton won his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters