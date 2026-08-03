Serena and Venus Williams to make Cincinnati Open doubles debut

Tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams are set to make their highly anticipated return to doubles action at the Cincinnati Open this month, having been granted a wild card after their recent withdrawal from Wimbledon.

IMAGE: The Williams sisters, Serena and Venus Williams, have won 14 major doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon, plus three Olympic gold medals. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Serena and Venus Williams will make their Cincinnati Open doubles debut after receiving a wild card.

This marks their first doubles appearance together since the 2022 U.S. Open.

The sisters have a formidable record, boasting 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.

Their last attempt to play doubles at Wimbledon was thwarted by Serena's knee injury.

Venus Williams has also received a singles wild card for the Cincinnati tournament.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set to make their Cincinnati Open doubles debut this month after being awarded a wild card on Monday, marking their return to doubles action for the first time since 2022.

A Storied Doubles Career

The Williams sisters have won 14 major doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon, plus three Olympic gold medals. They last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost to Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Recent Setbacks and Returns

Last month, the sisters had to withdraw from the doubles draw at Wimbledon as Serena, 44, dealt with a knee injury. The American's highly anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis after four years away was ended at Wimbledon in a first-round loss to Australian youngster Maya Joint in the singles. Venus, 46, has received a singles wild card for the August 11 to 23 tournament in Cincinnati.