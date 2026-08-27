Senthilkumar Stuns Top Seed, Chotrani Also Advances In Budapest Open

Indian squash talents Velavan Senthilkumar and Veer Chotrani have made significant strides at the Budapest Open, with Senthilkumar stunning the top seed to reach the semifinals.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian Velavan Senthilkumar, ranked 54, upset world No 18 Eain Yow Ng in the Budapest Open quarterfinals.

Senthilkumar's victory sets up an all-Indian semifinal clash against compatriot Veer Chotrani.

Third seed Veer Chotrani also secured his spot in the semifinals by defeating Egyptian Mohamed Elsherbini.

Eighth seed Indian Velavan Senthilkumar stunned Malaysian world No 18 Eain Yow Ng in the quarterfinals of the Budapest Open squash, a USD 43,500 PSA Copper event in the Hungarian capital.

World No 54 Senthilkumar defeated the top seed 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 to set up a semifinal clash with compatriot Veer Chotrani.

Meanwhile, third seed Chotrani, ranked 38 in the world, defeated Egyptian sixth seed and world No 51 Mohamed Elsherbini 14-12, 12-14, 11-6, 11-8 in the quarterfinals.