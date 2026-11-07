Indian Squash Star Senthilkumar Bows Out Of London Open

India's Velavan Senthilkumar, ranked World No 42, faced an unexpected defeat against France's Amir Khaled-Jousselin in the London Open squash quarterfinals, ending his run at the PSA Challenger event.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's Velavan Senthilkumar lost to France's Amir Khaled-Jousselin in the men's quarterfinals of the London Open squash.

World No 42 Senthilkumar, the second seed, was upset by World No 99 Khaled-Jousselin with a score of 11-13, 6-11, 7-11.

The defeat occurred at the USD 18000 PSA Challenger event.

Senthilkumar had previously won his second PSA Copper-level crown at the Czech Open earlier this week.

India's Velavan Senthilkumar bowed out of the London Open squash after losing to France's World No 99 Amir Khaled-Jousselin in the men's quarterfinals here.

World No 42 Senthilkumar, the second seed, went down 11-13, 6-11, 7-11 in what was a major upset at the USD 18000 PSA Challenger event.

The in-form Senthilkumar had won his second PSA Copper-level crown at the Czech Open earlier this week.