Senthilkumar And Khanna Shine At HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger

Discover how Indian squash talents Velvan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna showcased their prowess, securing their spots in the semifinals of the prestigious HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament in Mumbai.

Key Points Indian squash players Velvan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the semifinals of the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament.

Senthilkumar secured a 3-0 victory over Egypt's fourth seed Abdullah Hafez, recovering from a shaky start.

Tanvi Khanna defeated Japan's eighth seed Zoe Foo with a 3-1 scoreline, dropping only one game.

Senthilkumar is set to face Egypt's second seed Yassin Shohdy in his semifinal match.

Khanna will compete against Japan's sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in her upcoming semifinal clash.

India's Velvan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna on Thursday recorded contrasting victories to qualify for the semifinals of the HCL-SRFI PSA Challenger Tournament here.

Senthilkumar made a shaky start but recovered to get the better of Egypt's fourth seeded Abdullah Hafez to win by 15-13, 11-4, 11-3. Senthilkumar will take on the second seed Yassin Shohdy of Egypt in the semifinal.

Quarterfinal Highlights And Upcoming Matches

Meanwhile, Tanvi dropped a game against Zoe Foo, the eighth seed from Japan, before winning 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6. Tanvi will take on the sixth seeded Japanese Akari Midorikawa in her semifinal clash.

Results:

Men's quarterfinals: (2) Yassin Shohdy (Egypt) bt (7) Tomotaka Endo (Japan) 3-0 (11-8,11-8,11-4); (1) Velavan Senthilkumar (Indi) bt (4) Abdullah Hafez (Egypt) 3-0 (15-13,11-4,11-3); Syafiq Kamal (Malaysia) bt Salah Eltorgman (Egypt) 3-1 (11-7,6-11,11-5,11-8); (8) Ziad Ibrahim bt Om Semwal 3-2 (11-5,11-13,11-8, 8-11,11-9).

Women's quarterfinals: (2) Farida Walid (Egypt) bt (7) Risa Sugimoto (Japan) 3-0 (11-5,11-5,11-6); (4) Nour Khafagy (Egypt) bt (5) Malak Fathy (Egypt) 3-0 (11-1,11-9,11-8); (3) Tanvi Khanna (India) bt (8) Zoe. Foo (Japan) 3-1 (11-6,11-7,8-11,11-6); (6) Akari Midorikawa (Japan) bt Shameena Riaz (India) 3-1 (12-10,11-8,5-11,11-2).