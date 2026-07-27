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Tragic Loss For Indian Journalism As Jasvinder Sidhu Passes Away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 27, 2026 13:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Veteran sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu, a respected figure in Indian journalism, has tragically passed away in a road accident in East Delhi, prompting condolences from the Press Club of India.

Jasvinder Sidhu

Photograph: Press Club Of India/X

Key Points

  • Veteran sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu tragically died in a road accident in East Delhi.
  • Sidhu had a distinguished career with media organisations like Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, and Hindustan Times.
  • The Press Club of India issued a statement mourning his untimely demise and acknowledging his significant contribution to Indian journalism.

Senior sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu has died in a road accident in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sidhu, who was in his 50s, worked for multiple media organisations during his career, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala and the Hindustan Times. He also did freelance work.

Press Club Of India Mourns Loss

The fatal accident took place late on Sunday night in East Delhi and he was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

 

The Delhi-based Press Club of India issued a statement to offer condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu in a tragic road accident. A familiar and respected presence at the Press Club of India, his passing marks a profound loss to Indian journalism," it said.

"His dedication to sports journalism, unwavering professionalism and insightful reporting earned him immense respect across the media fraternity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace," it added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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