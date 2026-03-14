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PSPB and RSPB Secure Early Wins at National Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 14, 2026 18:56 IST

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PSPB and RSPB demonstrated their table tennis prowess with dominant wins at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

Key Points

  • PSPB and RSPB showcased their dominance with convincing victories in the opening rounds of the National Table Tennis Championships.
  • West Bengal and Telangana also made impressive starts, securing back-to-back wins in their respective groups.
  • Delhi edged out Maharashtra in a closely contested match, highlighting the competitive nature of the championships.
  • Strong performances from PSPB, RBI, and Maharashtra in the women's team event underscored their strength in the competition.

Traditional powerhouses PSPB and RSPB started their campaign in the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships with dominant victories, moving closer to the knockout stage here on Saturday.

In the men's section, PSPB set the early pace in Group A with convincing 30 victories over Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

 

Later, RSPB asserted control in Group B, defeating Rajasthan 31 before brushing aside Gujarat 30.

West Bengal also made an impressive start in Group C with back-to-back 31 wins over Uttarakhand and Odisha, while Telangana topped Group D after beating Chhattisgarh 30 and Madhya Pradesh 31.

The closest contest of the day came in Group E, where Delhi edged Maharashtra 32 in a gripping contest.

Delhi had taken the initial lead, but Maharashtra fought back strongly.

The turning point came in the fourth rubber when Kushal Chopda defeated Sudhanshu Grover 116 511 116 811 1311 in a tense five-game battle, levelling the tie at 22 and forcing a decider.

Chopda's effort was particularly notable as he won both his singles on the day, keeping Maharashtra firmly in the contest.

With the tie hanging in balance, the decisive fifth rubber saw Shivjit Singh Lamba deliver under pressure for Delhi.

He overcame Anish Sontakke 116 1311 1210 to clinch the match and seal a hard-fought 32 victory.

Mizoram and Assam dominated Group F with clean sweeps, while Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu advanced smoothly in Group G with emphatic 30 results.

Haryana and Karnataka also opened their campaigns strongly in Group H with convincing wins.

Women's Team Event: Top Teams Dominate

The women's team event followed a similar pattern, with the stronger teams asserting early control.

The PSPB, RBI, and Maharashtra all registered successive 30 victories to underscore their strength, while Tamil Nadu dominated Group C with wins over Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh.

West Bengal and Delhi also impressed with comfortable victories in their respective groups.

There were a few closely fought ties as well, notably Karnataka's narrow 32 victory over Assam and Uttar Pradesh's hard-earned 32 win against Odisha, adding a touch of drama to otherwise one-sided early rounds.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's teams from Ladakh are yet to begin their campaign after arriving a day late owing to flight cancellation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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